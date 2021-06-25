UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Community Bank System worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,812,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after acquiring an additional 160,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Community Bank System by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 78,393 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Community Bank System by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Community Bank System by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

