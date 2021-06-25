UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

HYFM stock opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 23.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.