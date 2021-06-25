UBS Group Reiterates “€100.30” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €100.30 ($118.00) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PUM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Puma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €96.38 ($113.39).

PUM opened at €96.68 ($113.74) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €91.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Puma has a 12 month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12 month high of €97.36 ($114.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

