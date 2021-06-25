UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

