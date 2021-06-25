UChain (UCN) Reaches Market Cap of $18,084.89

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. UChain has a market capitalization of $18,084.89 and $5,954.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00053427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00588596 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038718 BTC.

UChain Profile

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

