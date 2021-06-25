UGI (NYSE:UGI) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. UGI has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that UGI will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UGI news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,873,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 98,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $83,362,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

