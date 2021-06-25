UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.59 and last traded at $68.17. Approximately 18,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,065,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.89.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.11.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 637,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,073,766.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,030,241 shares of company stock valued at $281,972,416. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

