Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,654,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $172,032,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $153,942,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.18.

Shares of ULTA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,468. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,227 shares of company stock worth $188,354,375 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.