Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 205.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 80,428 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,273,000 after acquiring an additional 840,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 38,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

UCTT stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,185. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

