Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,404.17 ($31.41).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target for the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

LON ULE opened at GBX 2,160 ($28.22) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,064.36. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.35. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a one year high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

