UniLayer Hits Market Cap of $6.02 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00054590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.00603729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038768 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

