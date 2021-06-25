United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $9.15

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $9.41. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 22,550 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

