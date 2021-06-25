Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post $271.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.70 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $266.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Uniti Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 7,232,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,258. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

