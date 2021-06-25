Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $129.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.78.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Unity Software alerts:

NYSE U traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $111.80. The stock had a trading volume of 66,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,272. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.85. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $22,009,859.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,179,275 shares in the company, valued at $525,023,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 953,668 shares of company stock valued at $91,000,545.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $18,416,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.