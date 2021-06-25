Vale Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 986,752 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,908% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,809 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

VALE opened at $22.64 on Friday. Vale has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 40.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vale by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,764,000. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

