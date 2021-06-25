Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.97. Valero Energy posted earnings of ($1.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 165.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.12.

VLO opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.