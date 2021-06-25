Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. DMC Global makes up approximately 2.7% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,108. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -170.76, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

