Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Raises Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned about 0.07% of Earthstone Energy worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,198. The company has a market capitalization of $907.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $11.88.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.