Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,863 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 319.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 87.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 12,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 397,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 95,117.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

