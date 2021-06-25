Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Sun Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after acquiring an additional 119,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $173.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.54. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.65 and a twelve month high of $178.17.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

