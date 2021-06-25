Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $2.29 Million in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

H stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.20. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

