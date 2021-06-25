Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 452 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in S&P Global by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $411.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $412.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

