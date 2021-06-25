Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Increased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 674,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,546,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after buying an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $283.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.