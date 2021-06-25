Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Cut by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $283.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $193.93 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

