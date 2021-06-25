Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $312.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.81 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

