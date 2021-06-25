Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-452 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $427.46 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.490-3.490 EPS.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.18.

Shares of VEEV traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 139.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.56. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $228.81 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

