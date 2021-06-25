Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 134,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,720,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $27,027.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,038.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,496,035 shares of company stock worth $55,648,615. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at about $4,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

