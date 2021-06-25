VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 6,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign stock opened at $229.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $229.94. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $128,037.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,051.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

