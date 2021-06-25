Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,164,821. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

