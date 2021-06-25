Vexanium (VEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.55 Million

Vexanium (CURRENCY:VEX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Vexanium has a market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $368,306.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vexanium has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Vexanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00100416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00163005 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,643.98 or 0.99409289 BTC.

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. Vexanium’s official website is www.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vexanium’s official message board is blog.vexanium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vexanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vexanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vexanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

