Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

VICR has been the topic of several other research reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $98.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.46. Vicor has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,885 shares of company stock valued at $349,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

