Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.52 million-282.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.03 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT remained flat at $$8.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,131. The company has a market cap of $577.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VIOT. TheStreet raised Viomi Technology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

