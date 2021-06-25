Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.52 million-282.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.03 million.
Shares of NASDAQ VIOT remained flat at $$8.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,131. The company has a market cap of $577.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
