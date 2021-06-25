VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,186 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $24,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,981 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,793 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $158.01. 5,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. VMware’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. Mizuho upped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

