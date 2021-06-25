Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Vodacom Group stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5663 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

