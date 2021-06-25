Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Down 2.6%

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 65,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,554,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.5491 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

