Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

VWAGY opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $170.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.64 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. Research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

