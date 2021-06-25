Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €254.67 ($299.61).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock opened at €218.85 ($257.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €223.66. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.