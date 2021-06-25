Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VYGR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.10. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

