Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue raised Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $162.00 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.97.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

