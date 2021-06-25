Warren Whitehead Sells 15,400 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 83.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 166,577 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 871,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after buying an additional 2,263,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 92,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

