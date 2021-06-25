WashTec (ETR:WSU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) shares traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €52.30 ($61.53) and last traded at €52.80 ($62.12). 3,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.90 ($62.24).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a market cap of $703.91 million and a P/E ratio of 44.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.32.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

