Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 28.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Watsco by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Watsco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Watsco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $283.99 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

