WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 34,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

