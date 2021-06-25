Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cognyte Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognyte Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGNT. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

