WePower Reaches Market Cap of $7.75 Million (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One WePower coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WePower has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. WePower has a market cap of $7.75 million and $251,019.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00582412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038906 BTC.

WePower Profile

WPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The official website for WePower is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

