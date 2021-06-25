West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of WFG opened at $71.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $53,000.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

