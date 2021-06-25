Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Westhaven Gold stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.93.
About Westhaven Gold
Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.