WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 119.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of WestRock worth $29,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in WestRock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 47.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 15.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 31.3% in the first quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 630,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.84. WestRock has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

