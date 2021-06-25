Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Financial Comparison

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

This table compares Westwater Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -31.95% -28.03% Mountain Province Diamonds -99.49% -14.33% -3.48%

This table compares Westwater Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$23.57 million ($1.58) -3.19 Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.49 -$196.65 million N/A N/A

Westwater Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Westwater Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Westwater Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00

Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus price target of $0.10, indicating a potential downside of 74.90%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Westwater Resources.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Westwater Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.