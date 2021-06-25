Wexford Capital LP Invests $129,000 in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of HPX stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82. HPX Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $11.38.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

